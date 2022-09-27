Left Menu

Bhima Koregaon case: SC issues notice to NIA, Maharashtra govt on Navlakha's plea for house arrest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra government on the plea of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha seeking direction that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail in Bhima Koregaon violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 22:37 IST
Bhima Koregaon case: SC issues notice to NIA, Maharashtra govt on Navlakha's plea for house arrest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra government on the plea of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha seeking direction that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail in Bhima Koregaon violence case. A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy sought a response from the NIA and the State and posted the matter for hearing on September 29.

"Counsel points out that the petitioner is 70 years old and has health conditions. He had also been placed under house arrest without any incidents. Issue notice. Liberty to serve the standing counsel. Matter to come up day after," the bench stated in its order. The 70-year-old activist has moved the top court challenging the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court which had dismissed his plea for house arrest over apprehensions of lack of adequate medical and other basic facilities in Taloja jail near Mumbai where he is currently lodged.

During the hearing as the bench enquired about the nature of the crime for which Navlakha has been arrested, his counsel apprised the court that there are allegations about the commission of offences covered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, but none of those is made out against him. Navlakha can be put under house arrest in Mumbai, where his two sisters live, or in Delhi, counsel further told the bench.

The High Court had said Navlakha's apprehensions about the lack of medical aid and inadequate basic facilities at the Taloja prison, were "ill-founded". Navlakha had approached the High Court saying the Taloja prison has poor facilities, overcrowded, and his medical condition deteriorated during his incarceration there.

Navlakha, one of the several civil liberties activists in the Bhima Koregaon case, has been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government. Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted bail to 82-year-old activist P Varavara Rao in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022