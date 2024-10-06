Sue Gray Resigns: A New Chapter Begins
Updated: 06-10-2024 17:31 IST
Sue Gray, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff, has tendered her resignation just over three months following the Labour Party's success in the parliamentary elections, Downing Street announced on Sunday.
Gray's departure sees her transition to a new role, serving as Keir Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.
This move marks a significant shift in focus for Gray, aligning her responsibilities with Starmer's wider regional and national agenda.
