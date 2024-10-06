Left Menu

Sue Gray Resigns: A New Chapter Begins

Sue Gray, formerly chief of staff for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has resigned from her position three months after the Labour Party's parliamentary victory. She will now assume a new role as Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sue Gray, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff, has tendered her resignation just over three months following the Labour Party's success in the parliamentary elections, Downing Street announced on Sunday.

Gray's departure sees her transition to a new role, serving as Keir Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

This move marks a significant shift in focus for Gray, aligning her responsibilities with Starmer's wider regional and national agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

