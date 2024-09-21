VBA Announces First List for Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Includes Transgender Candidate

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) announced its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender individual, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

During a Mumbai press conference, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar declared that Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will vie for the Raver assembly seat in Jalgaon district, located in north Maharashtra. Another key candidate is Savita Mundhe, who will run from the Sindkhed Raja seat representing the Vanjari community.

The state assembly elections, involving 288 seats, are anticipated to be held in mid-November.

