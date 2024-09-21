Left Menu

VBA Announces First List for Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Includes Transgender Candidate

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) revealed its first set of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, featuring Shamibha Patil, a transgender candidate. The list was disclosed at a press conference by VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar. The elections are expected to take place in mid-November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:40 IST
VBA Announces First List for Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Includes Transgender Candidate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) announced its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender individual, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

During a Mumbai press conference, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar declared that Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will vie for the Raver assembly seat in Jalgaon district, located in north Maharashtra. Another key candidate is Savita Mundhe, who will run from the Sindkhed Raja seat representing the Vanjari community.

The state assembly elections, involving 288 seats, are anticipated to be held in mid-November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024