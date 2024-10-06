Major Arrest: Navi Mumbai Police Nabs Notorious Offender
A man facing multiple serious charges, such as robbery and attempted murder, was apprehended with illegal substances in Navi Mumbai. The arrest was made following a tip-off, leading to the seizure of drugs and materials worth Rs 6 lakh. The suspect, Rajan Bala Rathod, has various criminal cases against him.
In a significant breakthrough, Navi Mumbai police have apprehended a man wanted for an array of serious crimes, including robbery and attempted murder. The arrest occurred on Panvel highway on Friday, following a tip-off received by the narcotics team, according to police sources.
The accused, identified as Rajan Bala Rathod (32), a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, was found in possession of 21 grams of heroin and 1 kilogram of ganja, along with various paraphernalia, amounting to Rs 6 lakh in value. This operation marks a notable success in the continuing battle against narcotics in the region.
Rathod faces a substantial criminal record with seven registered cases under his name, encompassing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code across multiple Mumbai police stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
