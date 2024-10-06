Left Menu

Pope Francis Expands Global Influence with New Cardinals

Pope Francis announced the appointment of 21 new cardinals from diverse nations to shape the Church's future leadership. This consistory marks his 10th since becoming pope, furthering his vision of a progressive Church. Most new cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in the next pope's election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:27 IST
Pope Francis made a significant announcement on Sunday, declaring the appointment of 21 new cardinals from across the globe. This unexpected move aims to sway the future of the Church's leadership, as these cardinals will eventually take part in choosing his successor.

The installation of these appointees, referred to as a consistory, is scheduled for December 8. This event marks the 10th consistory since Pope Francis' election 11 years ago, reflecting his continued influence and strategic vision for a more inclusive global Church.

Among the newly appointed cardinals, 20 are under the age of 80, allowing them to vote in any future conclaves to elect a new pope. The appointments signify Pope Francis' effort to democratize the hierarchy by selecting cardinals from diverse countries, strengthening his goal of a more progressive Church.

