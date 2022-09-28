Poland condemns Russia's Ukraine referendums
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:24 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned referendums in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.
"We call on members of the international community not to recognise the legitimacy of these pseudo-referendums and their 'results', which cannot in any way reflect the will of the people of these regions, who were often forcibly coerced into voting," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Poland
- Russia
- Foreign Ministry
ALSO READ
There is sense of momentum by the Ukrainian armed forces says US
What is Vladimir Putin’s next move in the face of Ukrainian battlefield victories?
Hasty Russian retreat leaves a devastated Ukrainian village
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the newly liberated town of Izium, reports AP.
Russia launched eight cruise missiles against Ukrainian city - official