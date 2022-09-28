Poland condemns Russia's Ukraine referendums

Poland's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned referendums in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

"We call on members of the international community not to recognise the legitimacy of these pseudo-referendums and their 'results', which cannot in any way reflect the will of the people of these regions, who were often forcibly coerced into voting," the ministry said in a statement.

