Police verifying licenses, permits of accused after tempo with animal bones overturns in Delhi

A tempo carrying dried animal bones and fat overturned today at the Ghogha Mor in the national capital on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, it was found that the driver was carrying dried animal bones and fat which prima facie looks like a buffalo but needs further forensic examination for confirmation.

According to the police, five meat sellers in Bawana JJ Colony sold these items. They purchase meat from Ghazipur slaughterhouse. After selling edible parts of the meat, they processed the remaining scrap by boiling it and separating bones and fat. Along with the five meat sellers another person from Bawana JJ Colony collects them and sells them further to a person in Bhajanpura. The police said that the transportation of these goods was done by the tempo driver and all the accused except the final receiver of the goods are in the police station to verify their licenses and permits. "We are looking for that person for verification of his license/permit", added the police.

On further investigation, it was found that the licenses of the five meat sellers have been verified and one's validity was found to be expired on 31.03.2022. Others are valid upto 31.03.2023. Based on facts discovered during the investigation further legal action will be taken as required.

The incident pertains to areas under PS NIA. Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)