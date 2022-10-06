Malaysia PM says may propose house dissolution date to king on Thursday
06-10-2022
Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he will propose a date for parliament dissolution to the king if he has the opportunity in Thursday's meeting with the monarch, state news agency Bernama reported.
Ismail will have a "routine meeting" with the king on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson said earlier.
