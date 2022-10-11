Sudan's gold sales revenues at $1.315 bln in H1/22 - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:54 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudan's gold sales revenues posted $1.315 billion in the first six months of 2022, state news agency (SUNA) reported on Tuesday.
The United Arab Emirates has bought all of Sudan's exported gold in the same period according to the country's central bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SUNA
- The United Arab Emirates
- Sudan
- state news agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INS Sunayna in Seychelles to mark India's maiden participation in CMF exercise
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street mixed as it digests macro 'tsunami'
INS Sunayna enters Port Victoria Seychelles
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street mixed as it digests macro 'tsunami'
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street waters choppy amid negative macro 'tsunami'