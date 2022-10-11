Left Menu

Sudan's gold sales revenues at $1.315 bln in H1/22 - state news agency

11-10-2022
  • Sudan

Sudan's gold sales revenues posted $1.315 billion in the first six months of 2022, state news agency (SUNA) reported on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates has bought all of Sudan's exported gold in the same period according to the country's central bank.

