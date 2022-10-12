Left Menu

Slater back in rehab amid several assault charges

Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater, who is facing multiple assault charges, has been readmitted to a rehab facility, a report said. The 52-year-old is charged for assaulting a 36-year-old man at Sydneys Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:42 IST
Slater back in rehab amid several assault charges
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater, who is facing multiple assault charges, has been readmitted to a rehab facility, a report said. The 52-year-old is charged for assaulting a 36-year-old man at Sydney’s Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18. He is also facing one count of attempting to stalk/intimidate one Nicholas O’Neill.

''The accused did attempt to intimidate the victim with the intention of causing the victim to fear physical or mental harm,'' court documents obtained by the 'Sydney Morning Herald' and 'The Age' showed.

Slater, who had previously pleaded innocence, did not appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday. His lawyer informed the court that he was in a rehabilitation facility as the matter was adjourned for a week.

A veteran of 74 Tests and 42 ODIs, Slater was arrested for allegedly breaching bail in September this year and then he was sent to mental health assessment.

He was also charged by his ex-wife in a domestic violence case.

Slater was reportedly sacked by Channel Seven as their commentator after he criticised the Australian Government's handling of COVID-19 in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022