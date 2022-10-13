World News Roundup: Russia strikes Ukrainian towns, NATO plans Europe air defences; Putin seeks to kindle anti-Western sentiment among Asian leaders and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia strikes Ukrainian towns, NATO plans Europe air defences

Russian missiles have pounded more than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns over the past 24 hours, as NATO allies meeting in Brussels unveiled plans on Thursday to jointly beef up Europe's air defences with Patriot and other missile systems. "We are living in threatening, dangerous times," said German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht at a signing ceremony where Germany and more than a dozen of European NATO members committed to jointly procuring weapons for a "European Sky Shield" to better protect their territory.

Putin seeks to kindle anti-Western sentiment among Asian leaders

President Vladimir Putin used a speech to Asian leaders on Thursday to develop a theme that he has pressed more intensely as Russia's military fortunes have waned: that Moscow is fighting the West to establish a fairer world. With Western economic sanctions also tightening, Putin has shifted his emphasis from fighting alleged "fascists" in Kyiv to confronting a "collective West" that is arming Ukraine with the supposed aim of expanding its influence at Russia's expense.

Palestinian leader does not trust America but happy with Russia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union - but said the United States could not be left a free hand to act alone.

Sudan rebels hand over prisoners of war, boosting ongoing talks

A rebel group operating from Sudan's Nuba Mountains handed over nine prisoners of war to Khartoum authorities on Thursday after neighbour South Sudan's mediation, potentially boosting chances for the two sides to reach a final and permanent accord. The nine men who have been in the captivity of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) were handed over to Sudan's ambassador in South Sudan, Jamal Malik, in South Sudan's capital Juba.

India axes rule on Kashmir voting rights after political parties' outcry

India scrapped on Thursday a rule granting voting rights to new residents of its Jammu and Kashmir region after widespread anger among political parties, who labelled it a bid to change the demographics of the country's only Muslim-majority region. Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory.

North Korea says it practiced firing nuclear-capable cruise missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.

The test firing was conducted on Wednesday, and was aimed at "enhancing the combat efficiency and might" of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People's Army "for the operation of tactical nukes," state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Mexican lawmakers approve extending army's street presence until 2028

Mexico's Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved extending the role of the armed forces in public security tasks until 2028, a move seen by critics as another step in the militarization of the country. The motion on the military's deployment, approved by a majority and backed previously by the lower chamber, had been due to expire in 2024 but is now set to carry through to 2028.

Seven killed in unrest in Iran's Kurdish region, rights group says

Seven people were killed during protests in Kurdish regions of Iran overnight, a rights group said, as authorities pursued a deadly crackdown on nationwide demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of morality police. Nearly four weeks after Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was detained in Tehran for "inappropriate attire", the protests show no sign of abating in a bold challenge to Iran's clerical rulers, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling them.

Markets buoyed by reports of U-turn by UK PM Truss on tax plans

Prime Minister Liz Truss is rethinking tax-cut plans that sent markets into turmoil with a possible U-turn on business levies, British media reported on Thursday, although her office said there would be no change of course. Truss's economic package, announced last month, has caused a rout in the government bond market, with some investors and Conservative Party lawmakers calling on her to reverse a plan for 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts, including a move to hold corporation tax at just 19%.

Putin courts Erdogan with plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Moscow could export more gas via Turkey and turn it into a new supply "hub", bidding to preserve Russia's energy leverage over Europe. At a meeting in Kazakhstan, Putin said Turkey offered the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union, and the proposed platform would allow prices to be set without politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)