Gurugram: 1 killed, another injured in crash on flyover

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:23 IST
Gurugram: 1 killed, another injured in crash on flyover
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man was killed while his friend was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle at Sukhrali flyover here, police said on Thursday.

While Shivam Bhagat succumbed during treatment, his friend Kuldeep Patil is still being treated in the hospital, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the Shivam's brother, the duo was on their way to IFFCO chowk on a bike when the vehicle hit the two-wheeler from behind.

The vehicle driver fled from the spot, the police said, adding the duo was rushed to a nearby private hospital. An FIR was registered against the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 18 police station on Wednesday, they said.

''We have handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem and the search for the accused is on,'' said Sub inspector Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer.

