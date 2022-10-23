French minister told Russia that France keen for peaceful resolution to Ukraine

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed on Sunday that he had held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, and added that France had reaffirmed to Russia its desire for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Lecornu also said in a statement that Russian defence minister Shoigu had expressed to him the fears Russia had that Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb" in the conflict.

Lecornu added that France refused to get drawn into any form of escalation in the Ukraine conflict, especially regarding nuclear options, and that Lecornu planned talks soon with his Ukrainian defence counterpart.

