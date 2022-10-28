Left Menu

Absconding accused involved in misappropriation of funds of cooperative society arrested

An accused involved in the misappropriation of funds of the Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has been arrested, the Punjab Vigilance bureau said on Friday. He has been identified as Ram Pal of village Paddi Matwali in SBS Nagar district, a spokesperson said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:43 IST
Absconding accused involved in misappropriation of funds of cooperative society arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An accused involved in the misappropriation of funds of the Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has been arrested, the Punjab Vigilance bureau said on Friday. He has been identified as Ram Pal of village Paddi Matwali in SBS Nagar district, a spokesperson said. The scam in the Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society in village Kajla in SBS Nagar came to light in September, following which a case was registered against seven persons for embezzling Rs 4.24 crore of the society and three of them were arrested. Four other accused including Ram Pal were absconding.

The spokesperson said there are 1,220 account members of the Kajala multi-purpose cooperative society and it has two tractors, besides agricultural machinery for the cultivation of land. Apart from this, the society also sells insecticides and pesticides to the members. During checking of the records for the period 2012-13 till 2017-18, a sum of Rs 4,24,02,561 was found to be embezzled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022