Absconding accused involved in misappropriation of funds of cooperative society arrested

An accused involved in the misappropriation of funds of the Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has been arrested, the Punjab Vigilance bureau said on Friday. He has been identified as Ram Pal of village Paddi Matwali in SBS Nagar district, a spokesperson said. The scam in the Kajla multi-purpose cooperative society in village Kajla in SBS Nagar came to light in September, following which a case was registered against seven persons for embezzling Rs 4.24 crore of the society and three of them were arrested. Four other accused including Ram Pal were absconding.

The spokesperson said there are 1,220 account members of the Kajala multi-purpose cooperative society and it has two tractors, besides agricultural machinery for the cultivation of land. Apart from this, the society also sells insecticides and pesticides to the members. During checking of the records for the period 2012-13 till 2017-18, a sum of Rs 4,24,02,561 was found to be embezzled.

