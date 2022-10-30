Left Menu

Yoon declares mourning for South Korea after Halloween crush kills 151

"This is truly tragic," he said in a statement. A further 76 people were injured in the melee, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene. Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said,

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 07:18 IST
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 151 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.

Yoon expressed condolences to the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. "This is truly tragic," he said in a statement. "A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night."

A huge crowd celebrating in the popular Itaewon district surged into an alley on Saturday night, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise. A further 76 people were injured in the melee, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

