India Honors Khaleda Zia: Jaishankar to Attend Dhaka Funeral

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the funeral of Khaleda Zia, former Bangladesh prime minister, in Dhaka. Zia was pivotal in restoring democracy in Bangladesh and led the country's politics for decades. She passed away Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:32 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of respect, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to represent the nation at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's former prime minister. The solemn event is slated to be held in Dhaka.

Khaleda Zia, who passed away on Tuesday, was a towering figure in Bangladesh's political landscape, known for her crucial role in re-establishing democracy after a period marked by military rule. Her influence stretched over decades, as she was associated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party as its chairperson.

An official statement confirmed Jaishankar's visit to Dhaka on December 31, where he will convey the condolences of the Indian government and its people.

