Maha: Two youths feared drowned in river in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:26 IST
Two youths are feared drowned in Kanhan river in Waki in Nagpur district on Saturday, a police official said.

Kunal Lohekar (24) and Nitesh Sahu (27) are part of a group of eight picnickers who had reached the site in the afternoon, he said.

''Lohekar started drowning and Sahu tried to rescue him. However, both have gone missing. A search operation involving local fishermen. divers and police had to be called off due to darkness. It will resume with State Disaster Response Force personnel on Monday,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

