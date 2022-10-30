Maha: Two youths feared drowned in river in Nagpur

Two youths are feared drowned in Kanhan river in Waki in Nagpur district on Saturday, a police official said.

Kunal Lohekar (24) and Nitesh Sahu (27) are part of a group of eight picnickers who had reached the site in the afternoon, he said.

''Lohekar started drowning and Sahu tried to rescue him. However, both have gone missing. A search operation involving local fishermen. divers and police had to be called off due to darkness. It will resume with State Disaster Response Force personnel on Monday,'' the official added.

