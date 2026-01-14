Aditya Sahu Takes Helm of Jharkhand BJP: A New Era of Leadership and Advocacy for Tribal Rights

In a significant political shift, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu has ascended to the presidency of the Jharkhand BJP. Marking a new chapter for the opposition party, Sahu is succeeding Babulal Marandi and pledges to defend the fundamental resources of Jharkhand—namely its water, forests, and land.

The official announcement came from Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, who oversees organizational elections within the party. Oram expressed confidence in Sahu's leadership abilities, emphasizing that the BJP aims to reclaim governance in the state. Simultaneously, key national council members from Jharkhand have been named, underscoring a strategic strengthening of party ranks.

Sahu, asserting his commitment, stated an urgent need to tackle pressing issues like corruption, abductions, and the erosion of tribal rights. Outgoing leader Babulal Marandi acknowledged the organizational achievements of the past year and emphasized future efforts to fortify the BJP in Jharkhand under Sahu's leadership.

