Beijing reports 21 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 31

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-11-2022 05:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 05:37 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 21 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two asymptomatic cases for Oct. 31, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 16 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic case the day before.

One case on Oct. 31 was found outside quarantined areas.

