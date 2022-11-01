Left Menu

UK counter-terrorism police lead investigation into Dover bomb incident

The Dover facility is the first stop for thousands of people making the dangerous journey across the English Channel before being sent to other accommodation while their claims to stay in Britain are reviewed. The attack came as British policy towards migrants and asylum seekers remains a heated political issue.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:42 IST
UK counter-terrorism police lead investigation into Dover bomb incident

Britain's counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into an incident in which petrol bombs were thrown at an immigration centre in the southern English port of Dover, police said on Tuesday.

"What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism," police said. Police also identified the suspect who threw the bombs at the immigration centre on Sunday as Andrew Leak, a 66 year-old man from High Wycombe, southern England, who was later found dead at a nearby service station.

"There is currently nothing to suggest the man involved was working alongside anyone else, and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community in the High Wycombe area or in Dover," the police statement said. The Dover facility is the first stop for thousands of people making the dangerous journey across the English Channel before being sent to other accommodation while their claims to stay in Britain are reviewed.

The attack came as British policy towards migrants and asylum seekers remains a heated political issue. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his cabinet on Tuesday that the nation is a

compassionate and welcoming place for asylum seekers, but this is dependent on the country being able to effectively police its borders.

Sunak's interior minister Suella Braverman is facing heavy criticism

for describing the arrival of asylum seekers as an invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022