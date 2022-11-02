Left Menu

U.N. coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 02:58 IST
The U.N. coordinator for the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday.

"Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," U.N. coordinator Amir Abdulla posted on Twitter.

