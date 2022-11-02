Russia to resume participation in Black Sea grain deal - defence ministry

Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there. "The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement," the defence ministry said in a statement.

