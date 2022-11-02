Left Menu

Pakistan seeks explanation from Russia on senator's nuclear claim

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:48 IST
Pakistan seeks explanation from Russia on senator's nuclear claim
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has sought an explanation from Russia after one of its senators claimed that Pakistan and Ukraine recently discussed the technologies for developing nuclear weapons.

Senator Igor Morozov, a member of the Federation Council's defence committee, claimed that Ukrainian experts travelled to Pakistan and met with a delegation to discuss nuclear weapons technology, Russia's state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Morozov made the allegations during a press conference that was part of the Ukrainian dossier special project.

The Foreign Office said the senator's reported statement was ''without any rationale and is entirely inconsistent" with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations.

''We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement,'' Foreign Office said in a statement late Tuesday night. ''We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022