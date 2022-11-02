Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with focus on Fed rate decision

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, as a jump in private payrolls fueled fears that the central bank would not temper its aggressive stance on future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.92 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 32,576.28.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.20 points, or 0.08%, at 3,852.90, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.84 points, or 0.05%, to 10,885.01 at the opening bell.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

