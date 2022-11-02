Three minor girls missing from Ahmedabad traced in Thane district: police
Three minor girls, including two sisters, who went missing from Ahmedabad have been traced to Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.The sisters, aged 15, 14, and 12, went missing on October 31 from their homes following which a case of kidnapping was registered in Ahmedabad, the official said.
The sisters, aged 15, 14, and 12, went missing on October 31 from their homes following which a case of kidnapping was registered in Ahmedabad, the official said. A crime branch team traced the trio near Mira Road railway station and handed them over to Ahmedabad police personnel on Tuesday, he said. As per the preliminary investigation, the girls ran away to Mumbai due to domestic issues.
