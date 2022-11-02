Left Menu

Body of West Bengal resident who died on a trek retrieved from Mahapanth glacier in Uttarakhand

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:20 IST
Body of West Bengal resident who died on a trek retrieved from Mahapanth glacier in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a West Bengal resident who died during a trek near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand last month was retrieved on Wednesday with the help of the Indian Air Force, an official said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the body of Alok Biswas, 33, was brought to the Chardham helipad in Guptkashi in an IAF helicopter and sent to the district hospital.

He said Biswas and Vikram Majumdar, 38, were reported to be trapped in the Mahapanth glacier, six km above Kedarnath Dham, on October 9 during a trek.

When State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel spotted them, Biswas was already dead. Majumdar was hospitalised after being brought to Kedarnath.

They were part of a 10-member group from West Bengal, who had embarked on the Kedarnath-Ransi trek nearly a week before.

Eight members of the group came back leaving the two of them behind as they were too ill to walk.

They informed the SDRF about their stranded teammates after which a rescue operation was launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022