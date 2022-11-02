Left Menu

U.S. wants Iran ousted from U.N. women's body

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:22 IST
The United States will try to remove Iran from the 45-member U.N. Commission on the Status of Women over the government's denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.

Iran has just started a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

