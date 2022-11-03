Erdogan says discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy sending grain to African countries, after Russia's Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would resume participation in the Ukraine grain deal, Erdogan said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had changed his stance and was now saying common ground must be found with Putin.

