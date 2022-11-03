Erdogan says discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:58 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy sending grain to African countries, after Russia's Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first.
In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would resume participation in the Ukraine grain deal, Erdogan said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had changed his stance and was now saying common ground must be found with Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks snap 3-day winning streak; S.African rand slips
Russian President Vladimir Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine, giving Kremlin tighter control, reports AP.
Central African Republic's top court head refuses to retire
Car bomb, gunfire hit hotel in Somalia's Kismayu port city - police
Somalia car bomb, shooting hits Kismayu hotel, 9 dead - official