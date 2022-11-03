Left Menu

Russian missiles flew over Black Sea corridor used to export grain -Kyiv

A Russian jet on Wednesday fired two cruise missiles that flew over the Black Sea corridor being used to export Ukrainian grain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

"Every one of these Russian launches - and they occur almost daily - directly threatens food exports," he said.

