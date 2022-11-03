Russian missiles flew over Black Sea corridor used to export grain -Kyiv
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 02:48 IST
A Russian jet on Wednesday fired two cruise missiles that flew over the Black Sea corridor being used to export Ukrainian grain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.
"Every one of these Russian launches - and they occur almost daily - directly threatens food exports," he said.
