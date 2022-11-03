Left Menu

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash

Early on Thursday, Israeli forces raided the home of a Palestinian they said carried out a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint near the city of Modiin on Wednesday, seriously wounding a soldier. The 54-year-old man was shot dead at the site of the attack.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 03-11-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 12:53 IST
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, during a raid that the Israeli military said elicited violent riots. Early on Thursday, Israeli forces raided the home of a Palestinian they said carried out a car-ramming attack at a checkpoint near the city of Modiin on Wednesday, seriously wounding a soldier.

The 54-year-old man was shot dead at the site of the attack. During the operation in the town of Beit Duqu, northwest of Jerusalem, soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and fired at Palestinians hurling rocks and petrol bombs, the military said in a statement, adding that "hits were identified".

Violence has been on the rise in the West Bank, with near-daily army raids and clashes. More than 100 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces this year, in what the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said is set to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005, when the United Nations began consistently tracking fatalities.

A string of deadly street attacks by Palestinians has killed 20 people in Israel and Israeli settlements, and four members of Israel's security forces have also been killed this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022