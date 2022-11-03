Fight against drugs: Nagpur pharmacy shops must have CCTVs in three days, says police chief

Pharmacy shops in Nagpur need to mandatorily install CCTVs in three days as part of a move to curb the sale and purchase of narcotics, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Thursday.

During a media interaction, he said the decision was taken post a multi-department meeting of the Narco Coordination Committee (NCORD) on November 2.

''The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and police stations have already given instructions to druggist associations in connection with mandatory installation of CCTVs. Pharmacy shops have been given three days to complete the procedure. Violations will result in departmental action like suspension of licences etc,'' he said.

He said anti narcotics cells have been set up in all police stations and the NDPS cell of crime branch has been activated to keep track of movement of narcotics via online, courier and post office routes. Speaking on crime figures in Vidarbha's largest city, he said there was a decline in murders in 2022, with just 53 cases being recorded against a 20-year average of 75 cases.

''Last year, 82 murder cases were registered. Stabbing and violent body offences have also reduced. This is due to strict policing, including invoking MPDA (Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities) Act against 100 persons. Similarly, we slapped Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 100 persons,'' the commissioner informed.

Measures like identification of crime hotspots, visible policing etc have also resulted in a decline in crime in the city, he claimed.

Speaking on preparations for the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly here, he said 10,000 police personnel and 500 inspectors, assistant inspectors, sub inspectors under the supervision of deputy commissioners will be deployed.

