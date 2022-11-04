Maha: Shinde group MLA refutes allegations of not signing Mantralaya entry register, abusing cop

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar has been accused of trying to enter the premises of Mantralaya, the Maharashtra state secretariat here, along with his supporters without making the mandatory entry in the police register at the gate, allegations the legislator refuted.

As per officials, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon and Bangar allegedly even used an expletive when he was asked to sign the register by police personnel posted at the gate.

The MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli district was allowed to enter after one of the persons in his entourage signed the register after filling in visitor details, they added.

Officials said no complaint was filed with Marine Drive police station, though a report on the incident was submitted to the office of the Director General of Police as well the state Home department.

Meanwhile speaking to a news channel, Bangar said the allegations were baseless.

''We were stopped at the (Mantralaya) gate by a police personnel there. On of my supporters told him I was an MLA, after which he greeted me and I returned the gesture. I also told him my personal assistant would fill entry details,'' he claimed.

He said police may have made an entry of the incident in their diary thinking he would complain being an MLA.

