Left Menu

Maha: Shinde group MLA refutes allegations of not signing Mantralaya entry register, abusing cop

I also told him my personal assistant would fill entry details, he claimed.He said police may have made an entry of the incident in their diary thinking he would complain being an MLA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:58 IST
Maha: Shinde group MLA refutes allegations of not signing Mantralaya entry register, abusing cop
  • Country:
  • India

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar has been accused of trying to enter the premises of Mantralaya, the Maharashtra state secretariat here, along with his supporters without making the mandatory entry in the police register at the gate, allegations the legislator refuted.

As per officials, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon and Bangar allegedly even used an expletive when he was asked to sign the register by police personnel posted at the gate.

The MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli district was allowed to enter after one of the persons in his entourage signed the register after filling in visitor details, they added.

Officials said no complaint was filed with Marine Drive police station, though a report on the incident was submitted to the office of the Director General of Police as well the state Home department.

Meanwhile speaking to a news channel, Bangar said the allegations were baseless.

''We were stopped at the (Mantralaya) gate by a police personnel there. On of my supporters told him I was an MLA, after which he greeted me and I returned the gesture. I also told him my personal assistant would fill entry details,'' he claimed.

He said police may have made an entry of the incident in their diary thinking he would complain being an MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022