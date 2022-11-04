Left Menu

U.S., Canada impose sanctions on two Haitian politicians

There was no immediate comment from Haiti on the sanctions. Canada's foreign ministry did not identify which Haitian gangs it believed the two officials were helping support.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:01 IST
U.S., Canada impose sanctions on two Haitian politicians

The United States and Canada said on Friday they were imposing sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, over what Canada described as their operational support for armed gangs.

The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who served as president of the chamber from 2017-2018. "Canada has reason to believe these individuals are using their status as previous or current public office holders to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the two men had engaged in activities that have contributed to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production. There was no immediate comment from Haiti on the sanctions.

Canada's foreign ministry did not identify which Haitian gangs it believed the two officials were helping support. The sanctions are intended to stop the flow of funds and weapons to the gangs, the foreign ministry said. Canada will consider further sanctions against individuals and entities "to pressure those responsible for the violence and insecurity in Haiti," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022