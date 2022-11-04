Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:37 IST
Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.

The latest proposal, which hasn't been reported, is being discussed within the telecoms lobby group GSMA, an association that represents more than 750 mobile operators.

