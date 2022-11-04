Left Menu

Round-the-clock curfew imposed in Ukraine's Kherson, Russian-installed official says

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that civilians should be evacuated from Kherson, a strategically vital region bordering annexed Crimea that Russia has held since the early days of its campaign in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have in recent drawn closer to Kherson city, the only regional capital to fall to Moscow since it deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, with Russia's overall commander in Ukraine acknowledging difficulties in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:48 IST
(Added context, Stremousov quote) Nov 4 (Reuters) -

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian-installed deputy governor of the region said on Friday, amid what he said was a likely Ukrainian offensive. In video message posted on Telegram, Kirill Stremousov said that the curfew was necessary "in order to defend our city of Kherson" from what he referred to as "terrorist attacks".

Stremousov repeated earlier calls for civilians to leave Kherson city, saying that columns of Ukrainian vehicles had been spotted on areas of the frontline and that an attack was possible. Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that civilians should be evacuated from Kherson, a strategically vital region bordering annexed Crimea that Russia has held since the early days of its campaign in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have in recent drawn closer to Kherson city, the only regional capital to fall to Moscow since it deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, with Russia's overall commander in Ukraine acknowledging difficulties in the region.

