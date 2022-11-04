Left Menu

Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast

Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:42 IST
Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast

Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "There isn't a corner of the world which hasn't asked us to send them (the stamp)," said Liudmyla Samoilova, among dozens of people who lined up to get the stamps when they went on sale at Kyiv's post office.

"We've sent them to America, Australia," she said as she stuck the stamps to envelopes. "People are excited about these events and wait for the good news." The bridge - a showcase project of Putin's rule and crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine - was partially wrecked in an explosion last month. Russia blamed Ukraine but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

The stamps show a man and a woman standing on the broken bridge in a pose echoing a famous scene from the movie "Titanic" as smoke billows behind them. Olena Tumanska, who is originally from Crimea, said she hoped for the destruction of the bridge.

"I hope that justice prevails soon," said Tumanska, adding she hoped to visit Crimea next summer. Ukraine says it will one day retake Crimea, which was occupied by Russian forces in 2014.

In April, the national postal service issued a stamp depicting a Ukrainian soldier making a crude gesture at a Russian warship. It went on sale after the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet blew up and sank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022