Autopsy of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri to be conducted at GMC Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:41 IST
The post-mortem examination of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead in broad daylight while taking part in a protest, will be conducted at the Government Medical College here on Saturday, officials said.

Heavy police deployment has been made outside the post-mortem house of the GMC. Later, the body will be handed over to Suri's family for his last rites, they said.

Five shots were fired at Suri (58) during the protest outside a temple in a busy Amritsar locality on Friday. He collapsed after being shot and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Suri was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime was seized. He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

The officials said security around Suri's house has been beefed up.

Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.

On Friday evening, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the crime spot with senior officials and took stock of the situation.

