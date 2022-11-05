Left Menu

Villagers attack team of revenue dept officials, cops in UP; 5 arrested

Three people, including two police constables, were injured in the incident, they said.Circle Officer CO Dileep Singh said, A team of revenue department officials along with policemen had gone to survey and measure a plot of land in Belsandi village.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 05-11-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 13:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of revenue department officials and policemen was attacked by locals when it visited a village here to survey a plot of land, police said on Saturday.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Belsandi village under Patti police station area on Friday. Three people, including two police constables, were injured in the incident, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Dileep Singh said, ''A team of revenue department officials along with policemen had gone to survey and measure a plot of land in Belsandi village. The action was taken on a complaint regarding encroachment of land owned by Arnima Yadav.'' ''A group of people opposing the survey attacked the revenue department officials and the police team. Three people, including two constables, were injured in the attack,'' he said.

An FIR was registered against eight people in connection with the incident. Five of the accused -- Mohammad Ramzan, Firoz alias Sameer, Kushbu, Nasrin and Samsher -- were arrested on Saturday, Singh said.

''A probe into the matter is underway and the remaining accused will also be arrested soon,'' he said.

