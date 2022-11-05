Left Menu

Fire at plastic factory in Delhi, no casualties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 13:40 IST
Fire at plastic factory in Delhi, no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A plastic footwear manufacturing factory caught fire in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said they received information about the blaze at the two-storey building at 7.56 am and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused at 11.45 pm and no injury was reported, they said.

Last week, three people died and 18 sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

