Left Menu

China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:24 IST
China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
  • Country:
  • China

China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.

In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged Canada to stop politicising economic and trade issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022