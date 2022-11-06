China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 10:24 IST
- Country:
- China
China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged Canada to stop politicising economic and trade issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- commerce ministry
- Canadian
- China
- Canada
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indo-Canadian Surrey man gets seven year imprisonment for killing, burning girlfriend
Canadian tribunal seeks revamp of C$20 billion deal for First Nations children
China to focus on internal demand, says commerce ministry
INSIGHT-Once wary of immigrants, Canadian town sends out global labor SOS
Canadian delegation assessing crisis in Haiti, gov't says