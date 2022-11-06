SCOREBOARD: India vs Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe here on Sunday. India Innings: KL Rahul c W Masakadza b Raza 51 Rohit Sharma c W Masakadza b Muzarabani 15 Virat Kohli c Ryan Burl b Sean Williams 26 Suryakumar Yadav not out 61 Rishabh Pant c Ryan Burl b Sean Williams 3 Hardik Pandya c Muzarabani b Ngarava 18 Axar Patel not out 0 Extras: (lb-5, w-6, nb-1) 12 Total: 186/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 27-1, 87-2, 95-3, 101-4, 166-5 Bowling: Richard Ngarava 4-1-44-1, Tendai Chatara 4-0-34-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-50-1, Wellington Masakadza 2-0-12-0, Ryan Burl 1-0-14-0, Sikandar Raza 3-0-18-1, Sean Williams 2-0-9-2.

