Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: India vs Zimbabwe

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 15:19 IST
SCOREBOARD: India vs Zimbabwe
T20 Cup Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe here on Sunday. India Innings: KL Rahul c W Masakadza b Raza 51 Rohit Sharma c W Masakadza b Muzarabani 15 Virat Kohli c Ryan Burl b Sean Williams 26 Suryakumar Yadav not out 61 Rishabh Pant c Ryan Burl b Sean Williams 3 Hardik Pandya c Muzarabani b Ngarava 18 Axar Patel not out 0 Extras: (lb-5, w-6, nb-1) 12 Total: 186/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 27-1, 87-2, 95-3, 101-4, 166-5 Bowling: Richard Ngarava 4-1-44-1, Tendai Chatara 4-0-34-0, Blessing Muzarabani 4-0-50-1, Wellington Masakadza 2-0-12-0, Ryan Burl 1-0-14-0, Sikandar Raza 3-0-18-1, Sean Williams 2-0-9-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022