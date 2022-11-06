Left Menu

Bengal industry min urges Jains to invest in state

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:50 IST
Bengal industry min urges Jains to invest in state
West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja on Sunday urged entrepreneurs from the Jain community to invest in the state, promising all-round support from the Mamata Banerjee government.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in Kolkata, she said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gives top priority to employment generation and industrialisation of the state.

''I appeal to the entrepreneurs from the Jain community to set up new industries in West Bengal and expand their existing facilities in the state. Our government will extend full support,'' she said.

Panja called upon JITO members to identify specific areas for investment in the state and hold a meeting in this regard.

She said that the state government has undertaken various projects for women empowerment and social welfare.

''The chief minister has given utmost importance to the empowerment of women, the prime example of which is that West Bengal is currently the only state in the country where both finance and industry ministers are women,'' Panja said.

JITO, a group of Jain businessmen, said that entrepreneurs from the community are interested and they will make a specific plan and then hold a meeting with the minister for a fruitful discussion.

Bhaven Kamder and Rohit Surana have taken charge as the chairman and chief secretary of JITO’s Kolkata chapter for the next two years.

