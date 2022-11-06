Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses financial aid, Iran sanctions with EU's von der Leyen

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 20:09 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday to discuss macro-financial aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Iran, Zelenskiy said.

"Noted the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security. Discussed increasing sanctions & opposing actions of Iran, which supports aggression," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

