China opposes British minister's planned visit to Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-11-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Britain must stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, following plans by a British minister to visit the self-governed island, which China claims, for trade talks.
Taiwan's authorities need to stop colluding with foreign forces, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.
