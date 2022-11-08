Left Menu

N.Korea denounces U.N. chief as 'unfair' over its missile launches

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-11-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 03:05 IST
  Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea on Tuesday denounced U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, calling his recent statement "unfair" over its missile launches, which it described as "just counteraction for self-defence to cope with the U.S. military provocations," its state media reported.

Guterres earlier on Friday condemned North Korea's recent missile launches and urged Pyongyang to "immediately desist from taking any further provocative action."

"I think that the unfair and prejudiced behaviour of the UN secretary general is to blame to some extent for the situation on the Korean peninsula getting so serious," North Korea's vice foreign minister for international organizations said in a statement carried by state media KCNA.

