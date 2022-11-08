Left Menu

U.S. confirms American's death in Baghdad

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. citizen has died in Baghdad, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday, one day after police in Iraq said an American was killed in a failed kidnapping attempt.

U.S. officials said they could confirm the individual, Stephen Troell, died in Baghdad but did not elaborate, offering condolences and adding, "We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death."

