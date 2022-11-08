U.S. confirms American's death in Baghdad
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. citizen has died in Baghdad, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday, one day after police in Iraq said an American was killed in a failed kidnapping attempt.
U.S. officials said they could confirm the individual, Stephen Troell, died in Baghdad but did not elaborate, offering condolences and adding, "We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baghdad
- U.S.
- Iraq
- State Department
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-China's YMTC Asks Core U.S. Staff To Leave Due To Chip Export Controls - FT
China's YMTC asks core U.S. employees to leave due to chip export restrictions -FT
Motor racing-Verstappen wins U.S. GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown
Motor racing-Alonso loses U.S. GP points after Haas protest
Motor racing-Alpine protest after Alonso stripped of U.S. points