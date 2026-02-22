French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot has announced intentions to summon the U.S. ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, in response to controversial comments made regarding the recent death of a French far-right activist.

In a statement made during an interview with French media outlets, Barrot emphasized France's stance against politicizing the tragic incident, urging respect for the bereaved family. He criticized the U.S. sanctions against former European Commissioner Thierry Breton and International Criminal Court judge Nicolas Guillou as undermining European and international judicial autonomy.

The tragic demise of Quentin Deranque, following a confrontation with alleged hard-left activists, has sparked significant debate. Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in France and the Bureau of Counterterrorism are closely monitoring the situation, issuing warnings about the growing threat of violent radical leftism.

