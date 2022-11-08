Left Menu

New Zealand allocates $12 mln to fund climate damage in developing nations

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the country's decision to allocate NZ$20 million of funding placed it at the leading edge of wealthy countries. "International negotiations have in the past struck difficulties regarding calls for climate finance to deal with loss and damage, as some countries are concerned over what it means for liability and compensation," Mahuta said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 21:31 IST
New Zealand allocates $12 mln to fund climate damage in developing nations

The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it was allocating NZ$20 million ($12 million) of climate funding to address loss and damage in developing countries.

Vulnerable countries have ramped up demands for rich countries to pay compensation for losses inflicted on the world's poorest people by climate change. The issue is on the agenda of the U.N. COP27 climate summit this year. New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the country's decision to allocate NZ$20 million of funding placed it at the leading edge of wealthy countries.

"International negotiations have in the past struck difficulties regarding calls for climate finance to deal with loss and damage, as some countries are concerned over what it means for liability and compensation," Mahuta said. Mahuta said New Zealand recognised that loss and damage for Pacific countries takes many forms such as to culture, language, people's mental heath and physical wellbeing.

"We will work with our partners, in particular Pacific governments, to support areas they identify as priorities," said Mahuta. New Zealand was not opposed to a possible centralised fund for international commitments for loss and damage, but supported a wide range of funding arrangements, she added. ($1 = 1.6855 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022