Man held for sodomising teenage boy in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:53 IST
A 38-year-old man from Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred on November 5 when the man lured the boy, his neighbour, to his house. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

