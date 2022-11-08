Man held for sodomising teenage boy in Thane district
A 38-year-old man from Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred on November 5 when the man lured the boy, his neighbour, to his house. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.
