Russia's Patrushev meets Iran's Raisi in Tehran for security talks
Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reported.
It follows a meeting earlier on Wednesday with Iran's security chief in which the two countries discussed Ukraine and allegations of "Western interference" in their domestic affairs.
